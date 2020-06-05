The City of Ludington is considering the possibility of closing access to the Ludington North Breakwater this summer over safety concerns.
“It’s something on our radar,” Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster told the Daily News.
He said a decision will be made in the next week or so whether to close it for the summer or to continue with closures on an as-needed basis.
Foster said before Mark Barnett retired as chief of police, they discussed the possibility but a decision has been put off so new chief Tim Kozal can get settled in a bit and a decision on where best to place a gate that has been approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can be determined.
Foster said with Lake Michigan water levels so high, even when waves don’t crest on the top of the breakwater to the point closure is allowed under existing guidelines, the surface still gets wet and can be quite slippery. The city is allowed to close off access when approximately every third wave crests on the top of the breakwater.
The decision to close is jointly made by the city manager, the chief of police, Fire Chief Jerry Funk and Department of Public Works Superintendent Joe Stickney.
In recent years, barricades are placed at the east end of the breakwater with signage indicating closure.
Foster said the problem is the city doesn’t have a means to accomplish that process quickly. Part of the reasoning for the possible season-long closure is just how frequently high water and waves cause closure on a daily basis. If the city is closing it more often than allowing it be open, the season-long closure might make sense, he indicated.
Stickney is working with a contractor to determine the best placement for the gate. A complicating factor is the beach meets the breakwater at different points. The shore on the Stearns beach side is more inland than on the inner harbor side. The gate, Foster said, will be installed so that it goes over the breakwater structure. Corps of Engineers’ approval covered a range of possible locations.
“We’ll make the decision in the next week or so,” Foster said.