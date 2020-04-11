The Ludington City Council will be taking its turn at a public meeting via the video-conference application Zoom at its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting.
The public can participate in the meeting via a telephone call to one of the following telephone numbers: 312-626-6799, 253-215-2782, 301-715-8592 or three other numbers. The Zoom meeting ID number is 213 823 196. For video-conferencing on a computer, tablet or smartphone, the web address is zoom.us/j/213823196.
According to the notice of the meeting, public comment periods will be handled by the “raise hand” method within the participant controls. For those joining the meeting via the telephone only, those comments will be allowed after being called upon by the host.
