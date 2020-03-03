Members of the Ludington City Council were served with lawsuit paperwork by Tom Rotta Monday prior to the council’s regular meeting in his pursuit of minutes of a pair of closed sessions of the council from late last year.
Rotta has been seeking the minutes of closed sessions from the Nov. 25, 2019, and the Dec. 9, 2019, meetings. At the Feb. 10 city council meeting, the council decided to allow for a lawsuit to take place to compel the city to disclose the minutes.
Rotta took issue with three of the councilors who were a part of both closed sessions — Dave Bourgette, Brandy Miller and Cheri Rozell.
