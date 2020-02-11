The City of Ludington will forge ahead with its applications for a pair of grants, one for the James Street Plaza and the other for downtown rehabilitation of rentals at its regular meeting Monday night at the municipal building.
The council decided unanimously to go ahead and pursue a Community Development Block Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for $2.1 million that would provide a pavilion, upgrades to utilities, new bathrooms and storage along with landscaping for the James Street Plaza that stretches from Ludington Avenue to Court Street. The local match for the grant is $235,910.
