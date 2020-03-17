All City of Ludington buildings were closed to the general public until further notice. This decision will be revisited at the beginning of each week.
Anyone needing city services or who have a previously scheduled appointment should call the respective office before traveling to a city building. This decision is at the recommendation of District Health Department No. 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Emergency Declaration and local public safety officials.
Business may be conducted via U.S. Mail, phone call, the night drop-box or online at www.ludington.mi.us. The night drop-box will be processed continually. City staff will be available via phone at the city, department of public works, and the police department during regular working hours. Mailed or emailed copies of invoices can be obtained by calling 231-845-6237.
For any further questions regarding city operational changes please contact the office of City Manager Mitchell Foster at 231-845-6237.
Additional information regarding access to city buildings will be released as it becomes available.