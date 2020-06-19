Despite a jam-packed appointment lineup and a hefty list of regulations to follow, barber shops and salons in Michigan have opened their doors back up earlier this week.
For the handful of shops in downtown Ludington, the first week back open since late March has seen no shortage of business… and that’s a great thing.
Shops and salons in the state were first permitted to reopen on Monday, and the demand for a fresh cut has been higher than ever as Michiganders line up for their first professional haircut in nearly three months.
“In the first three days, I worked 42 and a half hours,” said Director’s Cut owner John Bailey. “I get here at 5:30 or 6 every morning and I'm here until 10:30 or 11 every night.”
Bailey, a Ludington native, has owned Director’s Cut on James Street for six years, and he’s more than excited to see his clients’ faces again and, of course, make money. Still, the requirement for both the barber and client to wear a mask during the haircut presents a bit of a challenge.
“I’m not able to see people smile,” Bailey said. “You don’t see any reaction from people, and that’s tough.”
Pierrot Hair Design owner Bruce Rillema summarized the safety measures that barber shops and salons must take when interacting with clients. Stations must be six feet apart, which may require some stations to be empty in between others. All surfaces that come in contact with the client, such as chairs and sinks, are sanitized after every service, as well as any tools used by the barber or stylist.
While the regulations can be somewhat of a hassle, they are put in place for consumer and staff safety as Michigan slowly returns to regularity following the COVID-19-triggered quarantine. Regardless, shop owners are thankful to get back on their feet.
“It was like three months of retirement, and I’m not ready to retire yet,” Rillema said with a laugh.
It’s unclear when exactly these shops and salons will be able to operate without safety regulations, but in the meantime, some customer traffic is better than no traffic at all. The high demand can’t hurt, either.