Scholarships awarded by Community Church
Community Church of Ludington announced the 2020 scholarships that were awarded to eight applicants. The recipients are Rachel Allen, Bryan Sanders, Jordanna Danielson, Evan Smith, Rachael Petzak, Zoee Zatarga, Zachary Eastway and Parker Knizacky. The eight scholarships represent a total of $14,250.
The Community Church of Ludington has been awarding scholarships since 1972 through the generosity of several funds that were established by the Marguerite E. and Keith T. Myers Community Fund, the Laude/Caldwell Fund and the Everett L. Liebetreu Education Fund.
Local pair named to Cedarville's Dean's List
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Cedarville University recently released the spring 2020 Dean's Honor List.
This recognition required students to maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Earning a place on the Dean's List were Alayna Ackley of Mears and Abraham Enns of Hart.