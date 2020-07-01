Kriz named to SVSU’s President’s List
UNIVERSITY CENTER — There were more than 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the winter 2020 semester President’s List.
To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 4.0 grade point average.
Ludington’s Eliza Kriz was named to the President’s List.
SVSU names Deans’ List students for winter 2020 semester
UNIVERSITY CENTER — More than 1,800 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the winter 2020 semester Deans’ List, including two locals.
To be eligible for the Deans’ List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better.
The following local students were among those honored for academic excellence: Kaitlyn Lynch of Ludington and Anna Lee of Manistee.
Wood named to Spring Arbor’s Dean’s List
SPRING ARBOR — Tirzah Wood of Scottville, a senior at Spring Arbor University, was named to the college’s dean’s list for the Spring 2020 semester.
Wood was one of 420 students at the Christian, liberal arts school.
Pair graduate from University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two local students earned degrees from the University of Utah, the college announced.
The graduating class includes students that received their degrees not only in spring 2020, but also summer 2019 and fall 2019. The college hosted a virtual commencement ceremony on April 30.
Katelyn Graczyk of Free Soil earned a master’s degree in sports medicine.
Evan Taylor of Ludington earned a master’s degree in music education.
Thompson earns degree from Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. — Temple Thompson of Ludington earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Bradley University in May.
Thompson was one of more than 900 students to receive a degree from the private university.