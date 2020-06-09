Area students named to CMU’s Spring 2020 Honors List
MOUNT PLEASANT — Several area students attending Central Michigan University were named to the college’s Spring 2020 Honors List.
They are: Katelyn Allen, Kaetlyn Bunn, Brandon Edel, Emma Fountain, Emiy Millspaugh, Eric Quick and Amber Rozek of Ludington; Zachary Kortge, Amber Sadler and John Trivisonno of Scottville; Michaela Malkowski of Free Soil; Patrick Johnson and Jacob Martin of Fountain; Riley Kruer of Branch; Kayleigh Gordon, Marna Jonassen, Micki Smith and Taylor Summers of Hart; Taylor Brodbeck of Pentwater; and Kyle Carter, Caleb Hren, Nicholas Kandrot, Meaghan Miller, Emily Morin, Chad Robke, Zachariah Steinberg and Alexsandria Wallett of Manistee.
Manistee student named to Olivet College Dean’s List
OLIVET — Tyler Peck of Manistee was named to Olivet College’s Dean’s List for the 2020 Spring Semester, the college announced last week.
Not only was Peck named to the Dean’s List, but he carried a 4.0 grade point average and was named to the President’s List, too.
Hart student named Belmont’s Dean’s List
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kaitlyn Williamson of Hart qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Local pair graduate from Spring Arbor University
SPRING ARBOR — The following students graduated from Spring Arbor University:
• Ana McCallum of Ludington, master of arts in counseling
• Tirzah M. Wood of Scottville, bachelor of science in nursing
Spring Arbor University is a Christian, liberal arts university located in Spring Arbor. SAU offers more than 70 majors and programs to undergraduate and graduate students.