The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is accepting comments until July 20 on a proposed new rule to allow state and tribal agencies to again use lethal controls on local populations of double-crested cormorants if the fish-eating birds posed a threat to wild and publicly stocked fish.
Controls could also be implemented when cormorant predation threaten state or tribal aquaculture including fish hatcheries, state or tribal-owned property or to listed endangered species, human health and safety and state or tribal-owned property.
States and tribes would have the discretion to determine whether, when, where and for which of the above purposes they would conduct lethal take within limits and allocations set by the service.
Non-lethal control methods such as harassment must be tried first.
Anyone issued a proposed depredation permit (50 CFR 21.41) shooting cormorants must use nontoxic shot or nontoxic bullets unless an air rifle or an air pistol is used. Egg-oiling (using only 100 percent corn oil) and disturbing nests also would be allowed under permit.
State and tribal agencies would be involved in managing conflicts.
The Fish and Wildlife Service maintains while local cormorant populations might decline if the new permits go into effect, regional and national populations overall won’t suffer.
Comments will only be accepted through the following means:
• by mail or delivery to Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS-HQ-MB-2019-0103; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; MS: PRB (JAO/3W); 5275 Leesburg Pike; Falls Church, VA 22041-3803.
• or through Federal eRulemaking Portal: www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments to Docket No. FWS-HQ-MB-2019-0103.
As of early June, more than 1,400 comments were already recorded on the site and available for review.
A new means of defining allowable lethal take also is being proposed within the rule. The “potential take limit” method calls for an annual take of 123,157 cormorants across the U.S. including 77,050 in the interior region that includes the Great Lakes. The service calls this a conservative approach set at 20 percent less than the median take of 163,219 the analysis showed was sustainable based on a projected average population of 815,000 cormorants.
The proposed rule is the latest step in process that began after a District of Columbia federal court in May 2016 stopped the previous USFWS permit process. The court ruled the Fish and Wildlife Service had not sufficiently considered the impact on cormorant populations, other affected resources or possible alternatives to support the case for depredation orders in place since 2003. Those orders allowed managers to control local populations of cormorants blamed for decimating fish populations.
Cormorant numbers, rebounding for decades, quickly increased with the end of the depredation orders. Fish farmers and anglers complained aquaculture and wild fish populations were being targeted by the growing numbers of cormorants.
In 2017 following a new environmental assessment, cormorant control measures were again approved for use by aquaculture interests in the southern U.S. to protect farmed fish, human health and safety and endangered species.
Five regional breeding populations of cormorants in the U.S. are identified, though co-mingling occurs. Cormorants roost at times by the hundreds or more on the rock barrier in front of Ludington Pumped Storage Plant. That population has at times been targeted for control. The USFWS also conducted a series of studies and meetings to gather data before publishing the proposed new rule June 5.
The USFWS is charged with balancing the lethal take of cormorants, a species covered under the Migratory Bird Treaty of 1918, with conflicts blamed on cormorants.
“When determining allowable take, the service must consider uncertainty related to cormorant population dynamics, estimated maximum sustainable lethal take, and risk of over-exploitation,” the rule documentation states.
To that end monitoring needs to be identified and used “to assess the effects of lethal take on cormorant populations and to ensure take is commensurate with population status.”
Annual meetings will be called by the USFWS in each flyway region to develop a plan for each region.
Cormorant populations continue to grow. The USFWS estimates 872,455 to 983,188 cormorants are in the continental United States and Canada.
“Importantly, reducing the abundance of double-crested cormorants is not the goal of the service or this proposed management action,” the proposal notice states. “Reducing their overall abundance does not guarantee that conflicts in specific areas will decrease. If cormorants are attracted to an area due to food resources, nesting habitats or other factors, those places will remain attractive regardless of the size of the cormorant population and may still experience damage to the resources. Rather, the goal of the service is to reduce the number of conflicts with cormorants by combining lethal and nonlethal methods and allowing the lethal take of cormorants only when supported by information that such take would reduce conflicts.”