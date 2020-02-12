Two members of the public encouraged the Mason County Board of Commissioners to approve a resolution to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary County at its regular meeting Tuesday night at the Mason County Courthouse.
Herb Stenzel and Carolyn Kater, during public comment, requested that the county consider passing a resolution.
“I’d to ask that a resolution to be put on the agenda for next month for a vote,” he said. “Look it over. I’ll be contacting each of you, and I can meet with you one-on-one and address concerns.”
Counties around Michigan have been passing similar resolutions. In the February board packet, the county boards of Sanilac, Cheboygan, Mackinac and Iosco had resolutions included approving those resolutions. There was also a resolution from the Marquette County board “affirming the board’s support of Constitutional rights.”
The Oceana County board is expected to discuss the issue again Thursday at its meeting.
