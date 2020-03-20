A resolution voicing support of the Second Amendment is on its way to the full Mason County Board of Commissioners following an unanimous vote at the county’s Finance, Rules and Personnel committee Thursday morning at the Mason County Courthouse.
“We took into account the requests we have heard, basically through the grapevine, but we took in requests. And we modified that resolution, and I think we addressed the concerns,” Committee Chair Chuck Lange said. “I feel we worked really hard to come to this point.”
Lange read an amended resolution that integrated many of the passages from a draft the county created and passages from the group pushing the resolution.
