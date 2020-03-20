Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon but it will remain cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.