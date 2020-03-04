Bill Paine is being remembered one of the big leaders and champions in industry and education following his death this past weekend.
Paine — who owned Metalworks in Ludington and Fab-Lite in Manistee — died last Saturday, Feb. 29, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 89. The Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee is handling arrangements.
Paine and his wife Martha moved to the region in 1966, purchasing Savage Manufacturing and the plant located at 211 E. Dowland St. The family moved to Manistee from the Chicago area as Paine moved from sales to running the company.
