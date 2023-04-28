TODAY

MUSIC

Redux, 4 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 W. U.S. 10, Ludington

Two Dudes in Flip Flops, 5-10 p.m., Lakeshore Pyrate Heads’ Blast Into Summer Party fundraiser, The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Girls Rock, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Mom 2 Mom Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington

Tree seedling pick-up, 9 a.m.-noon, Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington; 10 a.m.-noon, Wenger Pavilion, Baldwin; Mason-Lake Conservation District: (231) 757-3707

Amalia Celeste Fernand spring program, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Dancing with the Local Stars, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Manistee Civic Players present “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” 7:30 p.m., Ramdsell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Manistee Civic Players present “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” 2 p.m., Ramdsell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

MONDAY

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Hart Public Schools Auditorium, 308 W. Johnson St., Hart

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

