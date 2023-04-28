TODAY
MUSIC
Redux, 4 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 W. U.S. 10, Ludington
Two Dudes in Flip Flops, 5-10 p.m., Lakeshore Pyrate Heads’ Blast Into Summer Party fundraiser, The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Girls Rock, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Mom 2 Mom Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington
Tree seedling pick-up, 9 a.m.-noon, Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington; 10 a.m.-noon, Wenger Pavilion, Baldwin; Mason-Lake Conservation District: (231) 757-3707
Amalia Celeste Fernand spring program, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Dancing with the Local Stars, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Manistee Civic Players present “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” 7:30 p.m., Ramdsell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Family Fun Day, noon-4 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Manistee Civic Players present “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” 2 p.m., Ramdsell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299
MONDAY
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Hart Public Schools Auditorium, 308 W. Johnson St., Hart
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025