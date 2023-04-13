TODAY
MUSIC
Tim Krause, 5-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington
Carl Webb Band, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Nick Veine, 7-9 p.m. Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
The Petersens, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.. Manistee
Peter & Will Anderson Trop. 7:30 p.m., Hart Public Schools Auditorium, 308 W. Johnson St., Hart
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Pizza night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
101st Dist. State House Rep. Joseph Fox, 10-11:30 a.m., Tallman Lake Senior Center, 6765 Marshall Road, Fountain
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
County Line Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Meg Gunia, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N, Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
ID10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Branch Township clean-up, 7:30-11 a.m., U Stor, 8609 U.S. 10, Fountain
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026