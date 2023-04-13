TODAY

MUSIC

Tim Krause, 5-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 U.S. 10, Ludington

Carl Webb Band, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Nick Veine, 7-9 p.m. Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

The Petersens, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St.. Manistee

Peter & Will Anderson Trop. 7:30 p.m., Hart Public Schools Auditorium, 308 W. Johnson St., Hart

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Pizza night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

101st Dist. State House Rep. Joseph Fox, 10-11:30 a.m., Tallman Lake Senior Center, 6765 Marshall Road, Fountain

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

County Line Band, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Meg Gunia, 7-9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N, Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

ID10T5, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Branch Township clean-up, 7:30-11 a.m., U Stor, 8609 U.S. 10, Fountain

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, Centenary United Methodist Church, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

