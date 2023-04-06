TODAY
MUSIC
Fremont John, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Tyler Reed, 7-9 p.m., Stix Ludington, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
EVENTS
Easter egg coloring, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Abstract Exhibit, 11 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
“Modes of Abstraction” artist reception, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Community Good Friday service, 7 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Cheryl Wolfram, 6 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 W. U.S. 10, Ludington
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Big Cadillac, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St,, Ludington
EVENTS
Easter egg hunt, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington
Easter on the Green, noon-1 p.m., Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Easter egg hunt, party, 1-3 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 U.S. 10, Scottville
Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., egg toss, 2 p.m., corn hole tournament, 3 p.m., Stix Bar, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Easter egg hunt, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026