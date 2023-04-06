TODAY

MUSIC

Fremont John, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Tyler Reed, 7-9 p.m., Stix Ludington, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

EVENTS

Easter egg coloring, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Abstract Exhibit, 11 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

“Modes of Abstraction” artist reception, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Community Good Friday service, 7 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Cheryl Wolfram, 6 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 W. U.S. 10, Ludington

Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Big Cadillac, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St,, Ludington

EVENTS

Easter egg hunt, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 N. Rowe St., Ludington

Easter on the Green, noon-1 p.m., Village Green, 231 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Youth Sewing Group 2, noon; Youth Sewing Group 1, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Easter egg hunt, party, 1-3 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 U.S. 10, Scottville

Easter egg hunt, 1 p.m., egg toss, 2 p.m., corn hole tournament, 3 p.m., Stix Bar, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Easter egg hunt, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Baptist Church, 121 N. Nelson Road, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026