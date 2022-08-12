TODAY
MUSIC
Nate Dill, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. Jame St., Ludington
Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Resort & Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Hello Weekend, 9 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
EVENTS
Western Michigan Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Pentwater Homecoming Celebration; www.pentwater.org
Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Brats & burgers, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Stratford “Off” the Avenue theater festival, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Mason County District Library’s Perseid Meteor Shower party, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Erin Zindle & the Ragbirds with Ben Traverse, 5-9 p.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil
Uneven Ground, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
The Pulse, 7-11 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Eric Michaels & Chris Kennedy, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
EVENTS
St. Simon online auction to benefit School of Infant Jesus in Haiti, www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti
Riverton Township summer clean-up, 8 a.m.-noon, 2122 W. Hawley Road, Scottville
Western Michigan Fair, Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Pentwater Homecoming Celebration; www.pentwater.org
Gold Coast Artisan Fair, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington
Stratford “Off” the Avenue theater festival, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026