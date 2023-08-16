TODAY
MUSIC
Redux, 4-7 p.m., Ludington Meat Company, 3815 W. U.S. 10, Ludington
John Merchant and Angela Corbin, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Jimmy Dodson and Jason Fugere, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Resort & Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington
Gabrial James, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co.
Karie Lynch, 7 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Hamlin Township
Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Friday on Deck, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Figure drawing, 9 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Lost Lake Hike, 10 a.m., Hamlin Lake Beach House
Backpack giveaway, noon-3 p.m., Pathfinder Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin
Pop-up Nature Tables, 12-5 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House
Teen Pokemon Go Walk, 1 p.m., Ludington Library
Ludington Yacht Club Art Show, 1-5 p.m., Ludington Yacht Club, 80 Second St., Ludington
Stroll on the Avenue walking tour, 2 p.m., Mason County Emporium & Sweet Shop, 130 E. Ludington Ave.
Community Cats TNR sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4-H building, Western Michigan Fairgrounds, Pere Marquette Township.
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Mike Lenich, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Live music, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Fool House, 8 p.m., Stix, 1963 Lakeshore Drive, Hamlin Township.
EVENTS
Antique Tractor Pull, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Antique Tractor Pull, Riverside Park, Scottville.
Arrows Away, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., archery range, Ludington State Park Amphitheater.
Ludington Sesquicentennial Cookies with Angela Rozhon, 10:30 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Birds of Prey, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Suds on the Shore, 12-5 p.m, Rotary Park, Ludington
HELP Inc open house, 1-4 p.m., 910 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
COMMUNITY
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026