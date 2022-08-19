TODAY
MUSIC
Cat Bob & Eric Engblade, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Redux, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
Kari Lynch, 8-11 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
St. Simon online auction to benefit School of Infant Jesus in Haiti, www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti
Arrows Away, 10 a.m.-noon; Night Sky Viewing, dusk, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Community Cats TNR garage sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington High School class of 1957 65th reunion, 3 p.m., Sutton’s Landing
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
80 Cows, noon, Suds on the Shore, Rotary Park, Ludington
Mike Lenich, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park amphitheater, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Larry Bialik Band, 7-11 p.m., Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Community Cats TNR garage sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mason County Road Commission, 510 E. State St., Scottville; www.mason-lakeConservation.org
Suds on the Shore, noon-6 p.m., Rotary Park, Ludington
Backpack giveaway, noon-3 p.m., Pathfinder Community Library, 812 Michigan Ave., Baldwin
All About Sea Lamprey, 2-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, Hedinger Cottage, 3013 N. Sahara Trail, Mears; RSVP: (231) 463-5349 or desk@oceana.net
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026