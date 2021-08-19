TODAY

MUSIC

Redux, 6-9, Ludington Bay Brewery, 515 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S James St., Ludington

Folk Fridays with Rev. Robert Jones Sr. and Matt Watroba, AKA Common Chords, 7 p.m., Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin; gates 6 p.m.; free

EVENTS

Ludington Family Tree mosaic workshop, 4-6 p.m., Art by Mary Case, 329 E. Dowland St., Ludington; registration: www.ludingtonartscenter.square.site

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Redux, noon-2 p.m, the 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington

Jimmy Dodson and Jason Fugere, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington

Mike Lenich, Lewis’ Adventure Farm & Zoo, 4180 W. M-20, New Era

Uneven Ground, 7-8 p.m., Ludington State Park 8800 M-116

EVENTS

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mason County Road Commission, 510 E. State St., Scottville

Archery lessons, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park archery range, behind the Amphitheater; children 16 and younger must be accompanied by a guardian; must be at least 12 to participate

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

