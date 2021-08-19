TODAY
MUSIC
Redux, 6-9, Ludington Bay Brewery, 515 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S James St., Ludington
Folk Fridays with Rev. Robert Jones Sr. and Matt Watroba, AKA Common Chords, 7 p.m., Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave., Baldwin; gates 6 p.m.; free
EVENTS
Ludington Family Tree mosaic workshop, 4-6 p.m., Art by Mary Case, 329 E. Dowland St., Ludington; registration: www.ludingtonartscenter.square.site
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Redux, noon-2 p.m, the 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington
Jimmy Dodson and Jason Fugere, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington
Mike Lenich, Lewis’ Adventure Farm & Zoo, 4180 W. M-20, New Era
Uneven Ground, 7-8 p.m., Ludington State Park 8800 M-116
EVENTS
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mason County Road Commission, 510 E. State St., Scottville
Archery lessons, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park archery range, behind the Amphitheater; children 16 and younger must be accompanied by a guardian; must be at least 12 to participate
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington