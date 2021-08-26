TODAY

MUSIC

Forest Trail Music Festival, gates open 9 a.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil

Tom Zatarga, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Road Less Traveled, 3-9 p.m., Final Friday Experience, Downtown Ludington

Fremont John, 4:40-7:30 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S James St., Ludington

Redux, 8-11 p.m., Riley’s Rendezvous, 6626 U.S. 10, Fountain

EVENTS

Spectrum Health presents the Veggie Van, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain

Final Friday Experience, 3-9 p.m., downtown Ludington

Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Ludington Municipal Marina

COMMUNITY

Community Cats TNR donated goods sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Brats and burgers, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Forest Trail Music Festival, gates open 9 a.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil

Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Jimmy Dodson, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Cheryl Wolfram, 2-5 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Joe Stickney, 5-8 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina

Shotman, 8-11 p.m., Riley’s Rendezvous, 6626 U.S. 10, Fountain

EVENTS

Scottville Senior Center fundraising sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., parking lot, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Ludington Municipal Marina

Hamlin Township tire recycling/collection day, 8 a.m.-noon, Hamlin Township Transfer Site, 6565 W. Dewey Road

Watercolor workshop with Susan Ling, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Community Cats TNR donated goods sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington

