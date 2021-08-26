TODAY
MUSIC
Forest Trail Music Festival, gates open 9 a.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil
Tom Zatarga, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Road Less Traveled, 3-9 p.m., Final Friday Experience, Downtown Ludington
Fremont John, 4:40-7:30 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S James St., Ludington
Redux, 8-11 p.m., Riley’s Rendezvous, 6626 U.S. 10, Fountain
EVENTS
Spectrum Health presents the Veggie Van, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain
Final Friday Experience, 3-9 p.m., downtown Ludington
Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Ludington Municipal Marina
COMMUNITY
Community Cats TNR donated goods sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Brats and burgers, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Forest Trail Music Festival, gates open 9 a.m., 352 W. Forest Trail Road, Free Soil
Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Jimmy Dodson, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Cheryl Wolfram, 2-5 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Joe Stickney, 5-8 p.m., Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, Ludington Municipal Marina
Shotman, 8-11 p.m., Riley’s Rendezvous, 6626 U.S. 10, Fountain
EVENTS
Scottville Senior Center fundraising sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., parking lot, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Boat, R.V. & Outdoor Home Show, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Ludington Municipal Marina
Hamlin Township tire recycling/collection day, 8 a.m.-noon, Hamlin Township Transfer Site, 6565 W. Dewey Road
Watercolor workshop with Susan Ling, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Community Cats TNR donated goods sale, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mason County Fairgrounds, 5302 U.S. 10, Ludington