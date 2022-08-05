TODAY
MUSIC
Gordie Davidson, 4-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Kipi Chick, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar Bucket and Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
FiveCAP Golf for Warmth, registration 8 a.m.; shotgun start 9 a.m., Manistee National Golf & Resort, 120 County Line Road, Manistee
Western Michigan Old Engine Club annual Engine & Tractor Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road, Scottville
Nature Journals, 10-11 a.m.; Sand Search, 1-3 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Artist reception: Payton Cook’s “Liminal Spaces: Intervals of Transformation,” 5-8 p.m.; “Celebrating Ludington State Park” exhibit opening, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Fridays On Deck: Write Away with Mary Lou Ohnsman, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Onekama Days, Onekama Township; www.onekama.info
Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Spectrum Health Foundation Ludington Gala, 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Hills Golf Club, 1527 N. Lakeshore Drive
Stratford “Off” the Avenue theater festival, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Redux, 1-3 p.m., Copemish Heritage Days
Benjamin Paetz, noon-2 p.m., The 10 Spot, 5750 U.S. 10, Ludington
Bryan Hammond, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Rhythm & Dunes: Your Generation in Concert, 6-9 p.m., Waterfront Park, Ludington
Tom Petty Tribute Band, 9 p.m., Pomorski’s Tavern, 1302 S. Madison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration: Car Show, 9 a.m.-noon, South Main Street; Razor Rally, registration 10 a.m.-noon, $5 per person, rally ends at 4 p.m.; Rubber Duck Race, 3 p.m., Riverside Park, downtown Scottville
Western Michigan Old Engine Club annual Engine & Tractor Show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road, Scottville
Coffee with the Camp Hosts, 8-9 a.m.; crafts, 10 a.m.-noon; Fun in the Sun, 1-3 p.m.; Skipski Magic Show, 7 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
#WillStrong Soccer Tournament, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Bryant Street Soccer Fields, Ludington; $5 per player, proceeds benefit Childhood Cancer Campaign; more info on Facebook
Saturday Sponge Painting, 11 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Homemade raft and kayak race, 1 p.m.; pulled-pork barbecue dinner, 5 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch Twp.; $12 registration; www.rubycreek.org/rfc for rules and more information
Onekama Days, Onekama Township; www.onekama.info
COVE1 5k/10k Beach Walk/Run. 8:30 a.m., Charles Mears State Park
18th annual C.K. Jordan Pottery Show, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 4270 Scene Drive, Shelby
Youth Trout & Salmon Fishing Tournament, Pentwater
“Art is Art” reception, 4-6 p.m., Hardy Hall Gallery, Ramsdell Theater, 101 Maple St., Manistee
Stratford “Off” the Avenue theater festival, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington; tickets $10 advance, $5 at door, Eventbrite.com
Manistee Civic Players present “The Butler Did It,” 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Mason County Democratic Party Convention, 11 a.m., Memorial Tree Park, Pere Marquette Twp.; convention followed by picnic; bring beverages, table service and dish to pass
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026