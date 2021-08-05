TODAY

MUSIC

Hicks With Picks, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Western Michigan Old Engine Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road

Artist reception for August Exhibit, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

AAUW Used Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington

Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, 7 p.m., Rotary Park

“The Amazing and Almost True Tall Tale of Ossawald Crumb and the Michigan White Pine,” 7 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration Miss Mason County Pageant/Princess Pageant, 6 p.m., Scottville Clown Band Shell

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington

Hicks with Picks, 7-8 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116

Mike Lenich with 80 Cows, 7 p.m., Hart Commons, Hart

EVENTS

AAUW Used Book Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington

Western Michigan Old Engine Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road

Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration: car show, ox roast, rubber ducky race, more, all day, downtown Scottville, www.cityofscottville.com

Run the Beach 5k, 9 a.m., Loomis Street and Rath Avenue, downtown Ludington; Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/142703605325

Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, 7 p.m., Rotary Park

“The Amazing and Almost True Tall-Tale of Ossawald Crumb and the Michigan White Pine,” 11 a.m., 2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

COMMUNITY

Riverton Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road; (231) 843-2379

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos