TODAY
MUSIC
Hicks With Picks, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Western Michigan Old Engine Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road
Artist reception for August Exhibit, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
AAUW Used Book Sale, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington
Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, 7 p.m., Rotary Park
“The Amazing and Almost True Tall Tale of Ossawald Crumb and the Michigan White Pine,” 7 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration Miss Mason County Pageant/Princess Pageant, 6 p.m., Scottville Clown Band Shell
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Barnhart’s Marina, 6006 Barnhart Road, Ludington
Hicks with Picks, 7-8 p.m., Ludington State Park Amphitheater, 8800 M-116
Mike Lenich with 80 Cows, 7 p.m., Hart Commons, Hart
EVENTS
AAUW Used Book Sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Lakeview Elementary, 502 W. Haight St., Ludington
Western Michigan Old Engine Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., 700 S. Scottville Road
Scottville 10 & 31 Celebration: car show, ox roast, rubber ducky race, more, all day, downtown Scottville, www.cityofscottville.com
Run the Beach 5k, 9 a.m., Loomis Street and Rath Avenue, downtown Ludington; Registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/142703605325
Stratford on the Avenue Theatre Festival, 7 p.m., Rotary Park
“The Amazing and Almost True Tall-Tale of Ossawald Crumb and the Michigan White Pine,” 11 a.m., 2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Riverton Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Riverton Town Hall, 2122 W. Hawley Road; (231) 843-2379
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington