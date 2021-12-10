TODAY

MUSIC

A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., Radiant Church, Ludington,409 S. Washington Ave., Ludington

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St.

EVENTS

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington

Christmas-themed Fun Family Friday Activity Packets, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Scottville Library, {span}204 E. State St.; Ludington Library, {span}217 E. Ludington Ave.{/span}{/span}

Pentwater Women’s Club Annual Holiday Party, noon, 6525 S. Shields Ave., Bass Lake

Pizza Night, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

The Nutcracker Ballet, 8 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

American Legion Auxiliary Cookie Walk, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; $6 per box

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Lake perch fish fry with cole slaw, fries, role, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $12

American Legion Cookie Walk, 4:30 p.m.; pizza night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; open to members and their guests

SATURDAY

MUSIC

“LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays,” noon, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, Facebook, YouTube

Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, ugly sweater party, 6-9 p.m., Charlie’s Bar, 135 S. Main St., Scottville

EVENTS

Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater

Early Bird Snowshoe Hike, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington; all welcome

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington

Enchanted Yule Bazaar, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Directions Alchemy, 507 E. Dowland St., Ludington

Downtown Ludington Cookie Walk with 35 participating locations, 1-4 p.m., starting at Five Star Real Estate, 513 S. James St.; tickets $25 each, 100 available

Christmas in the Country, 2 p.m., The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall

Set-up of Ludington ice rink, 2 p.m., Waterfront Park pavilion

Holiday History at the Marina, 5 p.m., Snug Harbor Marina, 616 S Hancock St., Pentwater

The Nutcracker Ballet, 8 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

