TODAY
MUSIC
A WSCC Holiday Rock Spectacular, 6:30 p.m., Radiant Church, Ludington,409 S. Washington Ave., Ludington
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St.
EVENTS
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington
Christmas-themed Fun Family Friday Activity Packets, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Scottville Library, {span}204 E. State St.; Ludington Library, {span}217 E. Ludington Ave.{/span}{/span}
Pentwater Women’s Club Annual Holiday Party, noon, 6525 S. Shields Ave., Bass Lake
Pizza Night, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
The Nutcracker Ballet, 8 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
American Legion Auxiliary Cookie Walk, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; $6 per box
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Lake perch fish fry with cole slaw, fries, role, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $12
American Legion Cookie Walk, 4:30 p.m.; pizza night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; open to members and their guests
SATURDAY
MUSIC
“LACA Comes to Your Home for the Holidays,” noon, www.ludingtonartscenter.org, Facebook, YouTube
Jimmy Dodson solo acoustic, ugly sweater party, 6-9 p.m., Charlie’s Bar, 135 S. Main St., Scottville
EVENTS
Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater
Early Bird Snowshoe Hike, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Christmas Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington; all welcome
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington
Enchanted Yule Bazaar, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Directions Alchemy, 507 E. Dowland St., Ludington
Downtown Ludington Cookie Walk with 35 participating locations, 1-4 p.m., starting at Five Star Real Estate, 513 S. James St.; tickets $25 each, 100 available
Christmas in the Country, 2 p.m., The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall
Set-up of Ludington ice rink, 2 p.m., Waterfront Park pavilion
Holiday History at the Marina, 5 p.m., Snug Harbor Marina, 616 S Hancock St., Pentwater
The Nutcracker Ballet, 8 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026