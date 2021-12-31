TODAY

NEW YEAR’S EVE

MUSIC

Third Coast Swing, 8:30-11:30 p.m., HumaniTea, 127 S. James St, Ludington

New Year’s Eve at the SandBar with Distracted, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

New Year’s Eve worship, 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 U.S. 10, Scottville

Cheers to the New Year, live music with Steve Chapel Band, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington; open to the public; $5 for non-members

Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, 9 p.m.-midnight, downtown Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

SATURDAY

HAPPY NEW YEAR!

EVENTS

Pure Ludington New Year’s Resolution Run, 11 a.m., Loomis and James streets, downtown Ludington; packet pickup, registration, 10-10:45 a.m., Legacy Plaza

COMMUNITY

Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MONDAY

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

