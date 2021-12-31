TODAY
NEW YEAR’S EVE
MUSIC
Third Coast Swing, 8:30-11:30 p.m., HumaniTea, 127 S. James St, Ludington
New Year’s Eve at the SandBar with Distracted, 8 p.m.-midnight, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
New Year’s Eve worship, 7 p.m., Our Savior Lutheran Church, 765 U.S. 10, Scottville
Cheers to the New Year, live music with Steve Chapel Band, 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington; open to the public; $5 for non-members
Pure Ludington New Year’s Eve Ball Drop, 9 p.m.-midnight, downtown Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
EVENTS
Pure Ludington New Year’s Resolution Run, 11 a.m., Loomis and James streets, downtown Ludington; packet pickup, registration, 10-10:45 a.m., Legacy Plaza
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 6 p.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
MONDAY
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington