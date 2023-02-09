TODAY

MUSIC

Dean Dostal, 5-7 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer

Tim Krause, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Tree/shrub planting workshop, 3-5 p.m., Riverton Township Hall, 2122 Hawley Road, Scottville

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Pizza night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Larry Bialik Band, Sweet Heart Dance, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Tom Petty Tribute Band, 8-11 p.m., Pomorski’s Tavern, 1302 S. Madison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Pentwater Winterfest: Snowman Scram Run/Walk and 1-mile fun run fundraiser for the Pentwater cross-country and track teams, 11 a.m., Pentwater Public School, 600 E. Park St.; Pentwater Pathways open, noon-3 p.m.; www.oceanaski.org

Valentine’s crafts, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

MCC robotics team fundraiser, 11:30 a.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Friends Helping Friends benefit for Gregg Shaw and Gerald Clark, noon-7 p.m., pool tournament, 1 p.m.; spaghetti dinner, 4-6 p.m., set back tournament, 3 p.m., silent auction, noon-7 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Oceana Cross Country Ski Association event, noon-3 p.m., Pentwater Pathways

Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 7-9 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road

“The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” 7-8:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

