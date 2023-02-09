TODAY
MUSIC
Dean Dostal, 5-7 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St., Custer
Tim Krause, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Tree/shrub planting workshop, 3-5 p.m., Riverton Township Hall, 2122 Hawley Road, Scottville
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Pizza night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Larry Bialik Band, Sweet Heart Dance, 7-11 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Tom Petty Tribute Band, 8-11 p.m., Pomorski’s Tavern, 1302 S. Madison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Pentwater Winterfest: Snowman Scram Run/Walk and 1-mile fun run fundraiser for the Pentwater cross-country and track teams, 11 a.m., Pentwater Public School, 600 E. Park St.; Pentwater Pathways open, noon-3 p.m.; www.oceanaski.org
Valentine’s crafts, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
MCC robotics team fundraiser, 11:30 a.m., Mason County Central High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Friends Helping Friends benefit for Gregg Shaw and Gerald Clark, noon-7 p.m., pool tournament, 1 p.m.; spaghetti dinner, 4-6 p.m., set back tournament, 3 p.m., silent auction, noon-7 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Oceana Cross Country Ski Association event, noon-3 p.m., Pentwater Pathways
Youth Sewing Group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 7-9 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
“The Green Book: Guide to Freedom,” 7-8:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026