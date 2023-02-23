TODAY
GOVERNMENT
FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville
MUSIC
Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
EVENTS
Strive for a Safer Drive event, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., blood drive, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Business After Hours, 5 p.m., The Port, 222 W. Ludington Ave.
Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road
Humankind presents: “I Quit: The Great Resignation and the Future of Labor Markets,” 7 p.m., via Zoom: https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23
Aquatic Invasive: Sea Lamprey with Alan Wernette, DNR park interpreter, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington
Pizza night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; members and guests welcome
Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Mason County Democrats county committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Gabrial James, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Sophistafunk, 8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Card making with Sharon Tushek, 1 p.m.; Painting class with Julie Tews, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Pizza night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington