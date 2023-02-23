TODAY

GOVERNMENT

FiveCAP board of directors, 4 p.m., FiveCAP main office, 302 N. Main St., Scottville

MUSIC

Cats ’N’ Jammers, 5-8 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

EVENTS

Strive for a Safer Drive event, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., blood drive, 9 a.m.-2:15 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

After-school Art Ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Wheel Throwing, 6 p.m.; Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Business After Hours, 5 p.m., The Port, 222 W. Ludington Ave.

Custer Bootscooters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Church of Christ Hall, 3816 W. Fountain Road

Humankind presents: “I Quit: The Great Resignation and the Future of Labor Markets,” 7 p.m., via Zoom: https://bit.ly/humankindwinter23

Aquatic Invasive: Sea Lamprey with Alan Wernette, DNR park interpreter, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Happy Hour A.A. Group, 5:30 p.m., People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis St., Ludington

Pizza night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington; members and guests welcome

Setback, 6 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Bingo, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Mason County Democrats county committee, 7 p.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Gabrial James, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Sophistafunk, 8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave., Ludington

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Card making with Sharon Tushek, 1 p.m.; Painting class with Julie Tews, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Pizza night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

