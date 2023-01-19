TODAY

MUSIC

Adam Knudsen and Dave Kosla, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

John Merchant and Greg Miller, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Meg Gunia, 10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

EVENTS

Speaker Shannon Andrulis of Andrulis Cheese, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Luke Woltanski, the Dangerous Music Man, 8-11 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

“Get Your Improv On” workshop with The Comedy Project, 2-4 p.m.; Improv comedy, 7 p.m, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

