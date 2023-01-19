TODAY
MUSIC
Adam Knudsen and Dave Kosla, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
John Merchant and Greg Miller, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Meg Gunia, 10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
EVENTS
Speaker Shannon Andrulis of Andrulis Cheese, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Jimmy Dodson, 6-9 p.m., Jamesport Brewing Company, 410 S. James St., Ludington
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Luke Woltanski, the Dangerous Music Man, 8-11 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
“Get Your Improv On” workshop with The Comedy Project, 2-4 p.m.; Improv comedy, 7 p.m, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Ludington Curling Club curling clinic, 4-6 p.m., West Shore Ice Arena, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026