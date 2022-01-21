TODAY

MUSIC

Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Fun Family Friday Activity Packets, teen activity packets, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

January Series with N.T. Wright, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Artist talk with Quill Redpath, “Once I Was Like You,” 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center For the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Pork ribeye dinner, 5-7 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $12

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Whiskey Charmers, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Company, 515 S. James S., Ludington

Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Knights of Columbus spelling bee for grades 4-9, 9 a.m.; registration 8:390 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace Hall, 109 Washington St., Hart

Cross-country ski event, noon-3 p.m., Crystal Valley Trail; map: www.oceanaski.org

Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m.; Lantern-lit snowshoe hike, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington

Oceana County Right to Life Silent March, 1 p.m., St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

