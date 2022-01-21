TODAY
MUSIC
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Fun Family Friday Activity Packets, teen activity packets, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
January Series with N.T. Wright, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
Artist talk with Quill Redpath, “Once I Was Like You,” 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center For the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Pork ribeye dinner, 5-7 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $12
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Whiskey Charmers, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Company, 515 S. James S., Ludington
Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m.-close, SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Knights of Columbus spelling bee for grades 4-9, 9 a.m.; registration 8:390 a.m., Mary Queen of Peace Hall, 109 Washington St., Hart
Cross-country ski event, noon-3 p.m., Crystal Valley Trail; map: www.oceanaski.org
Guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m.; Lantern-lit snowshoe hike, 6-8 p.m., Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116, Ludington
Oceana County Right to Life Silent March, 1 p.m., St. Gregory’s Catholic Church, 316 S. Peach Ave., Hart
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026