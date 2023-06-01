TODAY

MUSIC

J.D. & the Bees Knees, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

Nick Veine, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington

Sushi Roll, 7-10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Yard sale, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch Twp.

CPL class, 6-9 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; register: (231) 907-8330

COMMUNITY

A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Joe Ireland, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

Breathe Owl Breathe, 7:30 p.m., Brown Township Hall, 8233 Coates Hwy., Manistee

Hello Weekend, 8-11 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington

Live music, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Yard sale, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch Twp.

CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; register: (231) 907-8330

Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; fundraiser for United Women in Faith

Birding hike for kids 7-12, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116; register: president@affew.org

Youth Sewing, noon, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Spring Plant Exchange, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Leveaux Park, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

