TODAY
MUSIC
J.D. & the Bees Knees, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
Nick Veine, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St., Ludington
Sushi Roll, 7-10 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Karaoke, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Yard sale, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch Twp.
CPL class, 6-9 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; register: (231) 907-8330
COMMUNITY
A.A., 9:30 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Joe Ireland, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Breathe Owl Breathe, 7:30 p.m., Brown Township Hall, 8233 Coates Hwy., Manistee
Hello Weekend, 8-11 p.m., Stix, 1963 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
Live music, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Yard sale, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Ruby Creek Conservation & Recreation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch Twp.
CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; register: (231) 907-8330
Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road; fundraiser for United Women in Faith
Birding hike for kids 7-12, 10 a.m.-noon, Ludington State Park, 8800 M-116; register: president@affew.org
Youth Sewing, noon, Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Spring Plant Exchange, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Leveaux Park, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026