TODAY

MUSIC

John Merchant and Greg Miller, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Toddler Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Fun Family Friday Activity Packets, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Visual Arts Critique group, 11 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Rabbit Thomas “Rabbit’s Universe” artist reception, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

“Robin Hood,” Mason County Eastern play, 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain; $10 or $5 for students

“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Steel City Rovers, 1 p.m., 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

Pop Fiction, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Red Eye, 8 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Downtown Ludington St. Patrick’s Day celebration: 9 a.m. Irish Jog 5k/10k; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Follow the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt; noon-1 p.m. Shamrock Parade; 1-9 p.m. Pub Crawl, downtown Ludington

30th annual Family AfFair, drive-thru format, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mason County Central Middle School, 310 W. Beryl St., Scottville

March Reading Project, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Felted Goldfinch Pillow workshop, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

“Robin Hood,” Mason County Eastern play, 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain; $10 or $5 for students

“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, West Michigan Research Station St., 5185 N. Oceana Drive, Hart; RSVP to Shannon Larson, belladonna315@hotmail.com

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

