TODAY
MUSIC
John Merchant and Greg Miller, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Karaoke & D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Toddler Time, 10 a.m.-noon, Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Fun Family Friday Activity Packets, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.; Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Visual Arts Critique group, 11 a.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Rabbit Thomas “Rabbit’s Universe” artist reception, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
“Robin Hood,” Mason County Eastern play, 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain; $10 or $5 for students
“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Steel City Rovers, 1 p.m., 9 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
Pop Fiction, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Red Eye, 8 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles, 108 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Downtown Ludington St. Patrick’s Day celebration: 9 a.m. Irish Jog 5k/10k; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Follow the Rainbow Scavenger Hunt; noon-1 p.m. Shamrock Parade; 1-9 p.m. Pub Crawl, downtown Ludington
30th annual Family AfFair, drive-thru format, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Mason County Central Middle School, 310 W. Beryl St., Scottville
March Reading Project, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Felted Goldfinch Pillow workshop, 1-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
“Robin Hood,” Mason County Eastern play, 6:30 p.m., Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., Fountain; $10 or $5 for students
“Les Misérables,” presented by the Ludington High School Drama Club and LHS Choir, 7:30 p.m., Peterson Auditorium, 508 N. Washington Ave., Ludington; $3 students and seniors, $5 general admission
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Michigan Dunes NSDAR, noon, West Michigan Research Station St., 5185 N. Oceana Drive, Hart; RSVP to Shannon Larson, belladonna315@hotmail.com
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026