TODAY
MUSIC
Brett Mitchell, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.
Seraph Brass, 7:30 p.m., Hart Public School Auditorium, 308 Johnson St., Hart; $15
Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org
Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Catholic School, 700 Bryant Road, Ludington
Art Shop 107, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall office hours, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall; 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart; 3-4 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville
Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Better Desire, 10 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Youth sewing group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Annual community auction, 6 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m., Covenant Christian School, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington
“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Hola! Storytelling and activities, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026
Mason County Democrats, 6 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington