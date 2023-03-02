TODAY

MUSIC

Brett Mitchell, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. James St.

Seraph Brass, 7:30 p.m., Hart Public School Auditorium, 308 Johnson St., Hart; $15

Karaoke & DJ, 9 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org

Lenten Fish Fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Catholic School, 700 Bryant Road, Ludington

Art Shop 107, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

102nd Dist. State House Rep. Curt VanderWall office hours, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., White Lake Community Library, 3900 W. White Lake Drive, Whitehall; 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Hart City Hall, 407 S. State St., Hart; 3-4 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St., Scottville

Toddler Time, 9:30 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Preschool story time, 10 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Better Desire, 10 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org

Youth sewing group, 1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Annual community auction, 6 p.m., doors open 5:30 p.m., Covenant Christian School, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington

“Footloose,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Hola! Storytelling and activities, 11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

A.A., open group, 6 p.m., Fountain Area Community Center, 3916 Main St., Fountain; Mikey (269) 967-3026

Mason County Democrats, 6 p.m., Safe Harbor Credit Union, 2980 U.S. 10, Ludington