Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

Kegs For Cash to benefit Lakeshore Food Club, Sportsman’s Restaurant, 111 W. Ludington Ave.

Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater

Annual Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Door Gallery, 416 S. James St., Ludington

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

Pizza night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Small Business Saturday, throughout downtown Ludington

Singletrack Showdown Bicycle Race, registration 8 a.m., Spindrift; race 10 a.m.; www.bikereg.com/singletrack-showdown

Enchanted Yule Bazaar, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Directions Alchemy, 507 E. Dowland St., Ludington

Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater

Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade, 6 p.m., Ludington Avenue from Gaylord Avenue to Harrison Street, downtown Ludington

Ludington Tree Lighting, following Aglow on the Avenue parade

Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, 7 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

