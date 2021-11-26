TODAY
MUSIC
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Kegs For Cash to benefit Lakeshore Food Club, Sportsman’s Restaurant, 111 W. Ludington Ave.
Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater
Annual Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Door Gallery, 416 S. James St., Ludington
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Steak dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Pizza night, 5:30-7:30 p.m., American Legion, 318 N. James St., Ludington
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Karaoke with Jason, 7 p.m., American Legion, 318 N. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Small Business Saturday, throughout downtown Ludington
Christmas in the Village, downtown Pentwater
Kegs For Cash to benefit Lakeshore Food Club, Sportsman’s Restaurant, 111 W. Ludington Ave.
Singletrack Showdown Bicycle Race, registration 8 a.m., Spindrift; race 10 a.m.; www.bikereg.com/singletrack-showdown
Annual Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Red Door Gallery, 416 S. James St., Ludington
Enchanted Yule Bazaar, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Four Directions Alchemy, 507 E. Dowland St., Ludington
Christmas Market, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Village Green, Pentwater
Aglow on the Avenue holiday parade, 6 p.m., Ludington Avenue from Gaylord Avenue to Harrison Street, downtown Ludington
Ludington Tree Lighting, following Aglow on the Avenue parade
Visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, 7 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington