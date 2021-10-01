TODAY
MUSIC
Jim Dodson solo acoustic, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Bay Brewing Co., 515 S. Main St. Ludington
Karaoke, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration: Governors Award, noon, Lake County Historical Museum; American Flag display at courthouse, noon-4 p.m.; Chili Cook-Off, 4-8 p.m., Webber Township Hall
Le Cirque Espirit, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee
CPL class, 6-9:30 p.m., Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; register: (231) 907-8330
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Shotman, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
Gary Truxton and the Pine Stump Savages, 5 p.m., Wenger Pavilion, downtown Baldwin
EVENTS
Lake County Sesquicentennial Celebration: Lake County History Day, noon-4 p.m., Lake County Historical Museum; tea party, 1 p.m., Luther Lions Club; founders tribute, 5 p.m., Wenger Pavilion
Garden tractor dead boat pull, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Western Michigan Old Engine Club grounds, Riverside Park, 700 S. Scottville Road
Fall Festival hosted by Sanders Meats, noon-4 p.m., 237 S. Main St., Custer
Soup and Sweets supper, fundraiser for local mission needs, 5:30-7 p.m., Evergreen Covenant Church, 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch
Pop-up art gallery, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 918 Pine St., Ludington
CPL class, all day, Fin & Feather Club of Mason County, 3276 N. Darr Road, Scottville; $50 for members, $100 for non-members; register: (231) 907-8330.
COMMUNITY
Breakfast, 9 a.m. to noon, Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington