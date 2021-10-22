TODAY
MUSIC
Karaoke, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
Reception for Claire Ashley “Cosmic Gasp” exhibit, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Pizza Night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Roast pork and stuffing, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $10
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Irish Night featuring CrossBow, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee; www.ramsdelltheatre.org
EVENTS
Applefest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 E. Bryant Road, Ludington
TWIG bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road
Painting Halloween Rocks with Deb Borema, 1-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington