TODAY

MUSIC

Karaoke, 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Reception for Claire Ashley “Cosmic Gasp” exhibit, 5-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Pizza Night, 5-7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Roast pork and stuffing, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.; $10

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Irish Night featuring CrossBow, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Theatre, 101 Maple St., Manistee; www.ramsdelltheatre.org

EVENTS

Applefest, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Simon Catholic Church, 702 E. Bryant Road, Ludington

TWIG bazaar, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 Bryant Road

Painting Halloween Rocks with Deb Borema, 1-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Center Stage Theater, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

