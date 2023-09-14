TODAY

EVENTS

Popup Nature Tables, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam

COMMUNITY

Friday Toddler Time, 9:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Visual arts critique group, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.

EVENTS

Popup Nature Tables, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam

Young Children Nature Walk, 10 a.m., Cedar Campground Host Site

Scottville Fall Celebration, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Downtown Scottville and Riverside Park

Ludington Petunia Parade Community Appreciation Day, 12-2 p.m., Rotary Park

COMMUNITY

Lego Block Party, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Youth sewing with Deb Borema, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Bees and fruits with Christofferson Farms, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.