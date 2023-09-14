TODAY
EVENTS
Popup Nature Tables, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam
COMMUNITY
Friday Toddler Time, 9:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Preschool Story Time, 10-11 a.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Visual arts critique group, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Karaoke with Jason, 7-10 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.
EVENTS
Popup Nature Tables, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lake Michigan Beach House or Hamlin Dam
Young Children Nature Walk, 10 a.m., Cedar Campground Host Site
Scottville Fall Celebration, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Downtown Scottville and Riverside Park
Ludington Petunia Parade Community Appreciation Day, 12-2 p.m., Rotary Park
COMMUNITY
Lego Block Party, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave. and 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Youth sewing with Deb Borema, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Bees and fruits with Christofferson Farms, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.