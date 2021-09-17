TODAY
MUSIC
Cheryl Wolfram, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears
Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington
EVENTS
Mason County Eastern class of 1970 reunion, 6-10 p.m., Sheridan Township Park
Carol Marshall, “Memories of Me” art-quilt workshop, 10 a.m.-4p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.
SATURDAY
MUSIC
Redux, 6-9 p.m., North Channel Brewing, 86 Washington St., Manistee
EVENTS
Amber Township Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road; James Gallie (231) 757-0377
Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 10:30 a.m., Waterfront Park; registration 9:30 a.m.
Carol Marshall, “Memories of Me” art-quilt workshop, 10 a.m.-4p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
End of Summer Celebration, 1-3 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Decorating supper bags for the Kids Food Basket Program, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Mason County Eastern class of 1970 reunion, 6 p.m., Custer VFW, 2022 State St., Custer
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington