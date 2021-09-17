TODAY

MUSIC

Cheryl Wolfram, 6-8 p.m., Golden Sands Golf & Bucket Bar, 2501 N. Wilson Road, Mears

Karaoke and D.J., 8 p.m., SandBar, 203 S. James St., Ludington

EVENTS

Mason County Eastern class of 1970 reunion, 6-10 p.m., Sheridan Township Park

Carol Marshall, “Memories of Me” art-quilt workshop, 10 a.m.-4p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Farmers market, 3-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza, downtown Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Dinner, 5 p.m., Custer VFW Gold Bar Post, 2022 State St.

SATURDAY

MUSIC

Redux, 6-9 p.m., North Channel Brewing, 86 Washington St., Manistee

EVENTS

Amber Township Clean-up Day, 8 a.m.-noon, Amber Town Hall, 171 S. Amber Road; James Gallie (231) 757-0377

Walk to End Alzheimer’s, 10:30 a.m., Waterfront Park; registration 9:30 a.m.

Carol Marshall, “Memories of Me” art-quilt workshop, 10 a.m.-4p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

End of Summer Celebration, 1-3 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Decorating supper bags for the Kids Food Basket Program, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Mason County Eastern class of 1970 reunion, 6 p.m., Custer VFW, 2022 State St., Custer

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, 11 a.m., Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

