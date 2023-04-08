TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Werq dance fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Workshop, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Planning Commission zoning committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
After-school art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Knitting Together, 5:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m.; Beginner teen ukulele workshop, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington