TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Lenten concert, 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart
Shifting Landscapes: Innovation and Government, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Zoom: http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Ludington AAUW, 7 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
EVENTS
Humankind series: Artist Sergio Gomez exhibition, live art performance, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Manierre Dawson Gallery, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Victory Twp.
Invasive Plant Eradication, 10 a.m.-noon, Cartier Park, Ludington
Lenten Brunch, 10 a.m., Pentwater Centenary United Methodist Fellowship Hall, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater
Special needs Easter egg hunt, bonnet contest, 1 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central community bond forum, 6 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.