TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Lenten concert, 7 p.m., St. Joseph’s Church, 2349 W. Jackson Road, Hart

Shifting Landscapes: Innovation and Government, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Zoom: http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Ludington AAUW, 7 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Charter Township Committee of the Whole, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.

EVENTS

Humankind series: Artist Sergio Gomez exhibition, live art performance, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Manierre Dawson Gallery, West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road, Victory Twp.

Invasive Plant Eradication, 10 a.m.-noon, Cartier Park, Ludington

Lenten Brunch, 10 a.m., Pentwater Centenary United Methodist Fellowship Hall, 82 S. Hancock St., Pentwater

Special needs Easter egg hunt, bonnet contest, 1 p.m., Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil

Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central community bond forum, 6 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Trending Food Videos