TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Planning Committee text committee, 9 a.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Ludington Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

WSCC Board of Trustees, 4 p.m., West Shore Community College, 3000 N. Stiles Road

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

MUSIC

String-a-Longs community jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Evening Music Jam, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m.; Beginner teen ukulele workshop, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

MARSP, noon, House of Flavors, 110 N. William St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Tech Help Club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Sons of the American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

