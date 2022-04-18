TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Shifting Landscapes: Viable mixed economies, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Zoom: http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Low vision support group phone meeting, 1:30 p.m., (701) 801-6449
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Bears in You Backyard, 7 p.m., Citizens’ Sportsmen’s Club, 5586 E. Fountain Road
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Leah’s Tacos, 2-7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.