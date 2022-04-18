TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area Schools Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

EVENTS

Music & Movement with Marlene and Friends, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Shifting Landscapes: Viable mixed economies, 7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.; Zoom: http://mcdl.pub/SL-zoom

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Low vision support group phone meeting, 1:30 p.m., (701) 801-6449

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Bears in You Backyard, 7 p.m., Citizens’ Sportsmen’s Club, 5586 E. Fountain Road

COMMUNITY

Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

American Legion meeting, 7 p.m., Leah’s Tacos, 2-7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St.

