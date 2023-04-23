TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., Ludington Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

MUSIC

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. (CANCELED)

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

EVENTS

Knitting Together, 5:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m.; Beginner teen ukulele workshop, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

State of the Ludington State Park, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents

White Lake Lecture Series: “The Great Voices of the 1940s-’60s” with Thomas Wilkan, 7 p.m., Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

