TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., Ludington Municipal Building, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Werq Dance Fitness, 5:30 p.m.; Teen Acting Program, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy. (CANCELED)
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
Knitting Together, 5:30 p.m.; International Wu Style Tai Chi, 6 p.m.; Beginner teen ukulele workshop, 6-7 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
State of the Ludington State Park, 7 p.m., via Zoom: friendsofludingtonstatepark.org/upcomingevents
White Lake Lecture Series: “The Great Voices of the 1940s-’60s” with Thomas Wilkan, 7 p.m., Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St., Montague
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington