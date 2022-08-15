TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administrative Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
EVENTS
St. Simon online auction to benefit School of Infant Jesus in Haiti, www.Auctria.events/SummerSplashForHaiti
Manistee Right to Life Focus on Life benefit dinner, doors 5 p.m., dinner 6 p.m., Manistee National Golf & Resort, 120 County Line Road, Manistee
COMMUNITY
Charity Sew, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
MUSIC
Manistee Community Band: A Summer Renaissance Manistee, with Ardea Quartet, 7:30 p.m., Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts, 101 Maple St. Manistee; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/35295/production/1126090; adults $15, 17 and younger $10
EVENTS
Momentum 5x5 Pitch Night, 5:30 p.m. social hour; 6 p.m. competition, Epworth Heights, 1161 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.