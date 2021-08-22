TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Charity Monday to benefit Arts in Motion, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Cabochon bead workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Glossy buckthorn eradication, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cartier Park; www.affew.org/2021/02/02/invasive-species-program-2
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.