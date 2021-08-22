TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Charity Monday to benefit Arts in Motion, noon-10 p.m., Ludington Area Jaycees’ Mini-Golf Course, 900 W. Ludington Ave.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Cabochon bead workshop with Meredith Hanson, 6-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Glossy buckthorn eradication, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Cartier Park; www.affew.org/2021/02/02/invasive-species-program-2

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

