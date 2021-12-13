TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 S. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Holiday band concert, 6-7:30 p.m., Mason County Eastern School Gym, 18 S. Main St., Custer

EVENTS

Holiday crafts, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; $15; call (231) 845-6841 for more information

American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Party, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington

COMMUNITY

Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

