TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington Area School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Office, 809 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., 300 S. Broadway St., Scottville
MUSIC
Holiday band concert, 6-7:30 p.m., Mason County Eastern School Gym, 18 S. Main St., Custer
EVENTS
Holiday crafts, 2 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St., Ludington; $15; call (231) 845-6841 for more information
American Legion Auxiliary Christmas Party, 5:30 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Art of Giving Holiday Artist Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S Harrison St, Ludington
COMMUNITY
Story time, 10 a.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.