TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
MUSIC
Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online bidding, 4 p.m., https://mccef.betterworld.org
Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.
EVENTS
Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org
Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m.; After-school Art Ventures, 3:30-5:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington
Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299