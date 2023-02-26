TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Mason County Central Schools, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

MUSIC

Music & Movement with Marlene, 10:30-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.

Pickin’ at the Mitten acoustic song circle, 6-8 p.m., The Mitten, 109 W. Ludington Ave.

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online bidding, 4 p.m., https://mccef.betterworld.org

Modern Line Dancing, 6 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Township Board, 6 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 S. Pere Marquette Hwy.

EVENTS

Spring CommUnity Auction online biding: https://mccef.betterworld.org

Oil painting with Justin Gustafson, 1-4 p.m.; After-school Art Ventures, 3:30-5:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Legion Riders, 6 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

Sunday night sunset combined open A.A., Al Anon group, 7 p.m. Sundays at People’s Church, 115 W. Loomis; more information, Dick (231) 884-4299

Trending Food Videos