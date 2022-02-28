TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
EVENTS
Music & Movement with Eric Engblade, 10-11 a.m., Sandcastles Children’s Museum, 129 E. Ludington Ave.
27th annual Spring Community Auction, opens; registration: http://auctionbid.givesmart.com (THROUGH MARCH 5)
League of Women Voters, West Shore Community College present Your Voting Rights Town Hall, 7 p.m., via Zoom, Facebook; www.lwvmanisteecounty.org
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Lunch & Learn: Idlewild and the Green Book, presentation by Lake County Historical Society President Bruce Micinski, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St., Scottville
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.