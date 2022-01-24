MONDAY
GOVERNMENT
Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
Amber Township Board (CANCELED)
EVENTS
January Series with G. Sujin Pak, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Wheel-throwing workshop, 6-8 p.m.; Shifting Landscapes: Teaching Children about Uncomfortable Truths, Todd Schipper and Amber Nasson, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
TUESDAY
MUSIC
January Series, Simply Three concert and conversation, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington
EVENTS
Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Workshop with Deb Borema, 3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, 4400 N. High Bride Road, Brethren
League of Women Voters Virtual voting rights town hall, 7 p.m., Zoom and Facebook; www.lwvmanisteecounty.org, manisteelwv@gmail.com
COMMUNITY
Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
American Legion Riders, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington