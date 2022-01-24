MONDAY

GOVERNMENT

Scottville City Commission, 6:30 p.m., Scottville City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Ludington City Council, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

Amber Township Board (CANCELED)

EVENTS

January Series with G. Sujin Pak, 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Wheel-throwing workshop, 6-8 p.m.; Shifting Landscapes: Teaching Children about Uncomfortable Truths, Todd Schipper and Amber Nasson, 7-8:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

TUESDAY

MUSIC

January Series, Simply Three concert and conversation, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington

EVENTS

Fab Collabs, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Youth Sewing Workshop with Deb Borema, 3:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COVID-19, flu-shot clinic, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, 4400 N. High Bride Road, Brethren

League of Women Voters Virtual voting rights town hall, 7 p.m., Zoom and Facebook; www.lwvmanisteecounty.org, manisteelwv@gmail.com

COMMUNITY

Serenity A.A. Group, open meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

American Legion Riders, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

