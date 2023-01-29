TODAY

EVENTS

Introduction to cardio drumming and Zumba with Regina Young, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

TUESDAY

EVENTS

After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Comic-drawing workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Todd & Brad Reed Photography presentation, 6 p.m., Wagoner Community Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee

COMMUNITY

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

Trending Food Videos