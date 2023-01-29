TODAY
EVENTS
Introduction to cardio drumming and Zumba with Regina Young, 12:15 p.m., Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main St.
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
TUESDAY
EVENTS
After-school Art-ventures, 3:30 p.m.; Comic-drawing workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Todd & Brad Reed Photography presentation, 6 p.m., Wagoner Community Center, 260 St. Mary S. Pkwy., Manistee
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington