TODAY

GOVERNMENT

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Ludington location to be determined

Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.

Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.

Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville

COMMUNITY

Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door

Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington

Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025

Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

AAUW, 6:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.

P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington

TUESDAY

GOVERNMENT

Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.

Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.

MUSIC

String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

EVENTS

Community Foundation for Mason County grant-seekers workshop, 10 a.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington

It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater

After-school Art-ventures, 3:30-5:15 p.m.; Comic-drawing workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.

COMMUNITY

Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.

Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington

