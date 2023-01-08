TODAY
GOVERNMENT
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Ludington location to be determined
Ludington City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 400 S. Harrison St.
Scottville City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
Mason County Central Board of Education, 7 p.m., MCC High School, 300 W. Broadway St., Scottville
COMMUNITY
Women’s A.A., 10 a.m., United Methodist Church of Ludington, 5810 Bryant Road, west door
Serenity A.A. Group closed meeting, noon, Community Church, 109 N. Harrison St., Ludington
Al Anon, Alateen, AA, 8-9 p.m., Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville; more information, Gay (616) 340-9025
Book club, 1-2 p.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
AAUW, 6:30 p.m., Ludington Library, 217 E. Ludington Ave.
P.M. Rock & Mineral Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
Auxiliary meeting, 7 p.m., American Legion Edwin H. Ewing Post 76, 318 N. James St., Ludington
TUESDAY
GOVERNMENT
Pere Marquette Charter Township Board, 4 p.m., Township Hall, 1699 Pere Marquette Hwy.
Mason-Lake Conservation District, 4 p.m., Scottville Library, 204 E. State St.
MUSIC
String-A-Longs community jam, 2-4 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
EVENTS
Community Foundation for Mason County grant-seekers workshop, 10 a.m., Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington
It’s a Hardback Life Book Club, 10:30 a.m., Pentwater Township Library, 402 Park St., Pentwater
After-school Art-ventures, 3:30-5:15 p.m.; Comic-drawing workshop, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Knittin’ at the Mitten in the Courtyard, 6-9 p.m., Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
COMMUNITY
Duplicate bridge, 12:30 p.m., Ludington Senior Center, 308 S. Rowe St.
Setback, 6 p.m., Danish Brotherhood, 1014 S. Madison St., Ludington